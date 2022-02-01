Cold case detectives hope fresh DNA and blood tests could finally solve the 1997 murder of Sussex schoolgirl Billie-Jo Jenkins.

The teenager was beaten to death with an iron tent peg at her home in Hastings, East Sussex, 25 years ago this month.

Sussex Police renewed their appeal for information in what has become one of the UK's most high-profile unsolved murders.

Billie-Jo, 13, had been painting patio doors at her house next to Alexandra Park.

Her foster father Siôn Jenkins, who was a deputy head teacher at the time, was convicted of her murder but was formally acquitted in 2006 after a second retrial.

The key disputed evidence involved microscopic drops of Billie-Jo's blood found on Mr Jenkins' clothing.

Siôn Jenkins lost his bid for compensation for the six years he spent in prison.

Billie-Jo's foster father Siôn Jenkins was formally acquitted of her murder in 2006

Last year, the website Justice for Siôn Jenkins, said: "The story of Billie-Jo can't have a happy ending but it should have a truthful one. Someone knows the answer and it's time to tell the truth."

It called on Sussex Police to reopen the case and "admit that serious mistakes were made in 1997".

Sussex Police will now re-examine crime scene exhibits to see if advances in forensic science can deliver a breakthrough in the case.

Officers have said the review is part of a "regular assessment process", where each unsolved homicide is assessed two-yearly, to examine any new information that may have become available that would mean they could re-open the investigation.

In a statement, the force said: "Currently no new information has been provided in this case and it is not being re-investigated.

"However, as part of the regular assessment process, we are currently carrying out a forensic review of material held on the case in order to establish whether or not scientific advances can provide new evidence or lines of enquiry.

"We will always examine any new information or forensic opportunities which might lead to new lines of enquiry whenever they arise."

Anyone who has any new information on the case is being told to contact the force using 101 and quoting Operation Cathedral.