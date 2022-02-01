Man arrested in connection with series of break-ins at Swindon Hindu Temple

A man from London has been arrested in connection with the recent break-in at the Swindon Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre.

Detectives have been investigating a series of incidents at the place of worship in Darby Close, on the Cheney Manor Industrial Estate.

This includes those dating back to May 2021, as well as the most recent break-in on January 26.

A 39-year-old man from the London area was arrested on suspicion of burglary on January 31, but has since been released on conditional bail.

Chief Inspector Nick Mawson said: "We know that these burglaries have caused a huge amount of upset and concern for our local Hindu community and we have been providing them with updates about our ongoing investigations.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and, although this arrest marks a significant development, there is still more work to be done.

"We still need information from the public so would continue to urge anyone with information about these crimes to contact Swindon CID."