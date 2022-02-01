The first victim of a fire at Rowe Court, Reading, which took place on the 15th of December has been identified.

Emergency services recovered two bodies yesterday (Monday 31 January), after the area was made safe to enter.

He was formally identified today, by HM Coroner, as Neil Morris, aged 45.

The second victim has not yet been formally identified.

Mr Morris’s family is now being supported by specially trained officers and they have released the following tribute to him:

“Neil was a dearly loved son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend and has been taken from us too soon and in such a tragic way.

“The family are devastated and ask that they be allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.

“The family also ask that Neil’s memory is given the privacy and dignity he rightly deserves.”