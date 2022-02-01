New figures have revealed that more than 10% of five-year-olds in the South East have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Research by Censuswide surveyed 2,000 parents of children aged 5 and under in the region.

It found 43% of parents and guardians are unaware of the risks of measles and its complications, which on rare occasions can prove fatal.

It comes as uptake of the jab in England is at its lowest level for a decade, despite measles still being in circulation.

Measles is highly contagious and can lead to ear infections, pneumonia, and inflammation of the brain.

Since the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1968, it is estimated that 20 million measles cases and 4,500 deaths have been prevented in the UK. The vaccine also protects against mumps and rubella.

Children are offered two doses of the MMR vaccine by their GP. The first is given when they turn one and the second at around three years and four months, before they start nursery or school.

Despite this, one in 10 people surveyed in the South East said they assumed Covid was taking priority. A fifth also said they did not want to be an additional burden to healthcare services and therefore did not come forward.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Dr Emily Phipps, public health consultant at UKHSA, said: "The MMR vaccine offers the best protection from measles, mumps and rubella which is why we're calling on parents and carers to make sure their children are up to date with their two doses.

"Prior to the COVID pandemic we saw a slight increase in cases of measles and outbreaks in local communities. Even a small drop in vaccine coverage could have a big impact on the local population.

"We also know that the pandemic might have made it difficult for parents to keep on top of child vaccinations due to managing the challenges of family life during this period. As things settle down and we begin to have more contact with other people, we will see more illnesses circulating. We would urge parents to check if their children are up to date with their MMR vaccines and if not to get them booked in as soon as they are able. It's never too late to catch-up."