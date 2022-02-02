Play video

Watch as a 'doggy Guard of Honour' was formed for the Duchess of Cornwall

A 'doggy Guard of honour' was formed to welcome the Duchess of Cornwall to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

As the Duchess arrived at the charity's centre at Brands Hatch on Tuesday (2 February) a number of staff and dogs and formed a line out of respect.

She met Paul O'Grady MBE, who introducer her to his dog, Sausage. When the Duchess asked if Sausage was well-behaved, he described him as an 'escape artist.'

Camilla, who is Patron and long-time supporter of the charity, was then taken on a tour of the dog kennels and cattery.

During her walk, she met, 9-week-old kittens, Jingle and Bell.

The Duchess of Cornwall with Paul O'Grady meeting 9-week-old kittens

The Duchess then joined Battersea Ambassador, Paul O'Grady MBE, on a brief woodland walk with a rescue dog which is yet to be re-homed.

Inside the clinic building, The Duchess's own dogs, Beth and Bluebell, who were both re-homed from Battersea, joined one of Paul O'Grady's dogs in a training challenge known as 'Temptation Alley'.

The premise of the game is that the dogs are encouraged to ignore dog treats set out on a path and walk straight to their owner at the other end.

Watch as Sausage and Beth compete in 'Temptation Alley'

This video contains flashing images Play video

The Duchess of Cornwall's dog Beth, was a clear winner, heading straight for his owner.

Paul O'Grady's dog, Sausage, can be seen getting distracted, eventually heading for the duchess instead.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s relationship with Battersea stretches back to October 2010, when she opened the charity's south London Cattery.

Camilla, a huge supporter of rescue dogs, re-homed two Jack Russell Terriers from Battersea - Beth in August 2011 and Bluebell in September 2012.