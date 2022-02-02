Two men due in court charged in connection with death of girl in boat crash

Two men are due in court charged in connection with the death of a 15 year-old girl who died in a boat accident in the Solent.

Emily Lewis was on a sight-seeing trip in August 2020 when the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) she was in collided with a buoy.

11 other people were taken to hospital.

Michael Lawrence, 54, the skipper of the boat, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Michael Howley, 51, the owner of the company which operated the boat trip, has been charged with failing to take all reasonable steps to secure that the boat was operated in a safe manner.

The pair will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court.

The family said in a statement released previously: "We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don't seem available to express our deep sense of loss."

Stuart Parkes, head teacher at Brookfield School where Emily was a student, described her as "kind, compassionate" and as a "bright, conscientious student".