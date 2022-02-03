The RSPCA say a dog is lucky to be alive after it was thrown from a truck travelling 50mph in Kent.

The flat-bed truck was reportedly travelling at speed along Benover Road in Yalding, at 5.45pm on Friday evening.

Members of the public rushed the one year-old terrier cross to local vets following the incident.

Staff at the vets, who have named the dog Freya, found she may have suffered internal bleeding and so performed surgery immediately.

Meanwhile the RSPCA is appealing for any other witnesses of the incident.

Inspector Kirsten Ormerod, who is now investigating, said: "We were contacted by a member of the public who reported seeing a black and tan, curly-haired dog being thrown out of the driver's side of a flat-bed truck that was travelling at around 50mph along Benover Road in Yalding, in the direction of Collier Street, at 5.45pm on Friday evening.

Vets are monitoring her closely and have given her pain relief and I am keeping everything crossed that she pulls through after experiencing such callous cruelty."

Witness Deborah Hollingdale said: "I'm so thankful she survived being thrown out of that van. Given the state she was in I don't think she'd have survived much longer living in the conditions she was being kept."