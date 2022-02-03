Play video

Watch the moment an escaped prisoner is apprehended during a police chase. Credit: Kent Police.

An escaped prisoner who led officers on a police pursuit near Sittingbourne has been jailed.

22-year-old William Adams, of no fixed address, failed to stop for officers when he was seen driving a van suspiciously on the A249, near the Stockbury roundabout, in November last year.

Police believed he was driving using false number plates and requested him to stop at 11.55pm, but he continued driving and led officers on a 10-minute police pursuit.

Three police cars were damaged by Adams’ van during the incident, with one of the cars being knocked off the road where it was in a collision with a tree and caught fire.

Officers brought the van to a controlled stop on the Key Street roundabout. Adams attempted to run from the scene but was apprehended by officers and arrested.

The 22 year old was sentenced to two years and four months in prison Credit: Kent Police

He was handed a two-year and four-month prison sentence after admitting to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.

Adams was additionally charged with being unlawfully at large after he escaped from a prison in Sussex in July 2021.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on January 27, 2022.

A 20-year-old man from Sittingbourne was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the pursuit on November 23. He was later released without charge.

Investigating officer PC James Ring said: "Adams refused to stop when requested to do so and instead drove in an erratic and unsafe manner through several residential streets."

"During the pursuit two vehicles belonging to members of the public received minor damage and it was only sheer luck that nobody was injured. His sentence is reflective of his criminality and I’m pleased he has been brought to justice"