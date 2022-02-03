Kent teenagers dispel vaccine myths through viral TikTok videos

Play video

Video report by ITV Meridian's reporter Kit Bradshaw

Two 17-year-old friends from Kent have gone viral with their TikTok videos which dispel vaccine myths and encourage other young people to get the jab.

Daisy and Lily work part-time at Bryant Road Pharmacy's vaccination centre in Strood.

The pair decided to start making videos about the Covid vaccine on the video-sharing app.

Their biggest hit so far has been viewed more than 280,000 times.

Credit: TikTok/@MANGALSVC

Daisy says they came up with idea together: "We like to make TikTok's with each other on our personal accounts.

"And we thought it would be a really good idea to encourage the younger generation to learn more facts about vaccines and help with tips and tricks."

Lily added: "It covers matters like waiting 15 minutes before you drive, making sure you eat before you come for your vaccine."

"The main reason we started making it is to especially encourage people our age because we know how some people can be scared of getting the vaccine."

Lily and Daisy, TikTok stars and vaccination centre workers

Amay Mangal, who owns Bryant Road Pharmacy, says the girls have made a real impact.

He said: "I think that the uptake has gone up, especially amongst the younger cohort, the 12-15 year olds who are now being vaccinated.

"A lot of them come in and tell us that they've watched our TikTok's and it's made them feel a little bit more comfortable around the vaccine.

Amay Mangal, pharmacy owner

"We do try and debunk any myths if possible. The other thing is, because TikTok is an international app, nationally we've had a lot of messages from people as far as Scotland,

"saying that they've watched our TikTok's videos and they've felt more comfortable and they've gone to their vaccination centre.

"So all I would say is please get yourself vaccinated. It's our way out of Covid and we really need to get our lives back."