Second victim named following fire at block of flats in Reading

The second victim who died in a fire at a block of flats in Reading has been formally identified.

The body of 46-year-old Richard Burgess was recovered from the building at Rowe Court on Monday (31 January).

Mr Burgess' family said he was a 'much loved son, step son and brother'.

In a tribute they said: "He was a caring and thoughtful person, kind and not judgemental. He would often give money to homeless people, begging on the street. He was prepared to go without himself, even though he had very little money to spare.

“He enjoyed simple pleasures - a pint or two in the local with his friends, a game on the PlayStation with his brother, a ride out into the countryside on his bike.

“Richard just wanted to live in peace and quiet, getting on with his life undisturbed. Tragically, he was denied this in a cruel and horrific way. He has been taken from us far too soon and will be sorely missed by all his family and friends."

On Tuesday (1 February), 45-year-old Neil Morris was first formally identified as one of the victims of the fire, which took hold of the building on 15 December 2021.

Mr Morris' family paid the following tribute to him:

“Neil was a dearly loved son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend and has been taken from us too soon and in such a tragic way.

“The family are devastated and ask that they be allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.

“The family also ask that Neil’s memory is given the privacy and dignity he rightly deserves.”Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He is due before Reading Crown Court in February.

