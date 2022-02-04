Man accused of killing mother from Kent charged with second murder

A man accused of murdering a mother-of-two from Sissinghurst in Kent, has been charged with murdering a second missing woman.

Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexandra Morgan today at Lewes Crown Court.

He has now also been charged with the murder of Leah Ware from Hastings who was reported missing last year.

Alexandra Morgan's remains have now been found

Alexandra, 34, was last seen at a petrol station in Cranbrook on the 14th November 2021.

Her car was seen making journeys towards the Hastings area on the 14th and 15th of November.

It led to a series of extensive searches in the Kent and Sussex area where her mini cooper was found.

Police have now confirmed that they have found Alexandra's remains.

Extensive searches were carried out in Kent and Sussex for Alexandra

Police say concerns were raised for 33-year-old Leah's welfare in November. Their enquiries established she had not been in contact with friends or family for some time.

Mark Brown is charged with murdering Leah on or around the 7th of May 2021. Her body has not been found.

He did not enter a plea on Friday (04/02) in relation to the murder of Leah Ware and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court on the 25th March.

Leah Ware was reported missing last year

The cases are being investigated jointly by Kent Police and Sussex Police, who are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officers DCI Neil Kimber of Kent and DCI Andy Wolstenholme from Sussex said: "Our thoughts are with the families of both Alexandra and Leah at this difficult time.

"Whilst we have located the remains of Alexandra we have yet to find Leah and our investigations remain ongoing.

"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding either Leah or Alexandra to contact us urgently.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police or Sussex Police online or by visiting the Kent Major Incident Public Portal in relation to Alexandra Morgan.

"Alternatively call 101 quoting Operation Gallery for Kent or Operation Acresdown for Sussex.

"We understand the impact that this may have in our communities. We encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us."