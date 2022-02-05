Play video

Watch the moment a man is arrested by National Crime Agency officers in Westfield, Sussex

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after police found a suspected criminal factory responsible for converting a "significant number of firearms and ammunition into lethal weapons" in Sussex.

Forward venting Zoraki hand guns, modified ammunition and firearms conversion paraphernalia were recovered when National Crime Agency (NCA) officers attended the property on Moor Lane, Westfield on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A modified firearm discovered by National Crime Agency officers Credit: NCA

Machinery discovered by officers from the National Crime Agency Credit: NCA

Mark McCormack, branch commander at the NCA said: "This is a significant outcome.

"I have no doubt that this was a firearms conversion factory, which could have been responsible for the modification of a significant number of firearms and ammunition into lethal weapons.

"We know there is a high demand for firearms in the criminal market place and firearms enable serious violence across many crime areas."

