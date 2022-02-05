A cyclist has been killed in a collision involving a van along a major East Sussex road, police say.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following this morning's tragedy on the A259.The force said officers were called at 10.40am Saturday to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a white transit high-top van on the eastbound carriageway off the Marsh Road, shortly after the Pevensey roundabout.

The cyclist sadly died at the scene, police confirmed in a statement.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.

"They would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw the van at or near the side of the road between 10.30am and 10.50am."

National Highways said the A27 near Pevensey and the B2095 near Hooe were closed due to the serious collision.

Traffic and buses were being diverted via local routes, while motorists were warned the route was likely to remain shut all day due to the severity of the incident.

"Due to the severity of this incident, the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the afternoon," National Highways warned.

An AA Traffic update said the road is blocked and traffic is queueing due to the "serious accident", affecting the stretch between the Pevensey Roundabout to the Ninfield turn off.

The incident was also causing congestion to Sluice Lane on Saturday morning as traffic diverted around the closure, the update said.