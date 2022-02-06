The restaurant was due to open on Saturday Credit: Natty's Jerk website

The owners of a new restaurant in Portsmouth have said they've been left heartbroken after the site was broken into, the night before it was due to open to the public.

Natty's Jerk Restaurant has been operating as a mobile food truck for several years, but was due to launch a new premises opposite Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on Saturday. (5 February)

Posting on social media, the owners of the Jamaican restaurant said that thieves had broken into the new site overnight on Friday (4 February) and stolen a number of items, including a generator worth £1,000.

"We have been broken into and things have been taken...big things...Mood a lot of tears," their post on social media reads.

They later posted a picture of the generator, which had been lent to them by a friend to help with the refurb.

The restaurant wants help in tracking down the stolen generator

"Asking for a little help in tracking down this Generator. This was one of the things that was taken. It was lent to us this weekend by our friends. I feel so so bad," they added.

The stolen generator is a red Loncin LC3500i Electric Start 230V 3kW Inverter Generator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the restaurant itself.