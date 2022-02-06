Schoolgirls from the South compete to be cyber security champions

Play video

Video report by ITV Meridian's Mary Stanley

Schoolgirls from across the region have been putting their skills to the test in a bid to be crowned cyber security champions.

The CyberFirst Girls competition is run by the National Cyber Security Centre which is part of GCHQ.

Seven thousand girls have taken part in the competition, winning points by tackling cyber related puzzles include coding, logic and cryptography.

The regional finals took place at NATS in Whiteley this weekend.

Now it its sixth year, the competition aims to inspire girls to consider pursuing a career in cyber security as female representation in the sector is low.

Organisers hope they will uncover new talent, with the need to protect ourselves online greater than ever before.

46,000 People work in cyber security in the UK

16% Are women

Alistair Campbell from the National Cyber Security Centre said: "Cyber security is hugely important to our economy, to our way of life, to society and to our national security.

"So it's really important we have tomorrow's cyber security professionals ready, talented and representative of the country that we want to preserve.

"Protecting our online lives and livelihoods is so important."