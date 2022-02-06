The South's big screen tribute to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's 70 years as monarch has been honoured with a photo tribute on a digital billboard in Southampton.

For 60 minutes on Sunday, (6th Feb) an outdoor screen carried the Platinum Jubilee emblem together with two images of the Queen - one of her waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following her Coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

The second was a photograph of the Queen taken during a visit to Edinburgh in July last year.

The billboard located on Mountbatten Way

Southampton was one of 11 towns and cities chosen to show the special artwork.

The participating screens were also located in Birmingham, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, London, Newcastle, Nottingham and Norwich.

Meanwhile Reading Buses has unveiled a specially decorated double-decker bus to mark the occasion.

The bus has a specially-designed livery Credit: Reading Buses

The 76-seater will grace the streets of Reading, Windsor and London.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Williams said: “This is such a monumental occasion that we eagerly want to celebrate.

"The bus will appear on our high-profile Green Line 702 service which passes Windsor Castle and also runs into London very near to Buckingham Palace.

“So we want to share the joy of this special year and we are delighted that the official emblem is available for use for all activities associated with the platinum jubilee celebrations.”