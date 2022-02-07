Cat sanctuary announces death of cheetah after decline in health

The Big Cat Sanctuary has today announced the death of its Southern cheetah Bajrami, following a decline in his health.

Bajrami was one of three brothers who came to the charity in Smarden in 2014. Three years later he moved to Wingham Wildlife Park to be paired with a female and father cubs.

Bajrami would have been 12 years old this month, described by the animal charity as a grand age for a cheetah.

Historic health issues were becoming less manageable and were taking their toll on the animal.

Following a consultation with the Big Cat Sanctuary's vet, Dr Nic Masters, it was decided to put Bajrami to sleep.

Bajrami Credit: The Big Cat Sanctuary

A spokesman from the charity said Bajrami, known as 'B' to his keepers, was a very relaxed character who took everything in his stride and took his own sweet time to do anything.

"We will be forever grateful that not only have his intense good looks been immortalised in the stunning photographic series ‘Big cats by Perou’.

"Bajrami will live on in his beautiful and vibrant daughter, Willow. "

