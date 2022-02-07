Play video

The sister of a man convicted of killing a mother and daughter in Kent in 1996 has said she "always believed" her brother was innocent.

Barbara Stone, sister of Michael Stone, was speaking after serial killer Levi Bellfield allegedly confessed to the murders of Lin and Megan Russell.

Michael Stone was twice found guilty of murdering Lin and her six-year-old daughter on a rural footpath in Chillenden.

But according to Stone's legal team, Levi Bellfield - who is serving a life sentence for killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler - has now written a statement confessing to the Russell killings.

Murder victims Lin Russell and her daughter Megan, 6.

Barbara Stone told ITV Meridian: "We were very hopeful when we heard it - I thought it was good news. Obviously we had some inkling that Bellfield had acknowledged that he'd done it in the past.

"There had been lots of rumblings, lots of letters that had leaked that he'd written to people that had found their way into the national newspapers.

"I was aware, but it was good news when the statement was finally written and delivered to the defence team."

Stone's solicitor, Paul Bacon, has described the statement as a "game-changer".

He told ITV Meridian: "Particularly what struck me is that Levi Bellfield expresses contrition.

"He apologises to Michael Stone and the Russell family, and says he's willing to talk to the police, which I think is extremely significant.

Michael Stone is currently serving three life sentences but he maintains his innocence.

He was first found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder in 1998. He was then convicted again in 2001 after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction due to doubts over a prosecution witness.

An application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in 2010 was rejected and an attempt to seek a judicial review of the decision also failed in 2011.

Barbara continued: "I think he hasn't just done this at the drop of a hat to be mean in any way, he's taken time over it.

"He's thought about it, he's taken the trouble to get it presented into a document that can be received as evidence as opposed just to a quick scribble of a note or a brief conversation.

"It's a genuine document and I believe the confession to be true.

"Michael is also very optimistic and of course pleased about it but he refuses to raise his spirits too much because he could be disappointed. So far, he's had a lot of bad luck.

"In all rules there's a case for exception, and I think if ever there was a reason for him to be treated as an exception, this is it.

"This has rumbled on for years... it's absolutely essential that it is investigated properly. My hope would be that that would be a force independent of Kent Police.

"I think there has always been reasonable doubt. I didn't wake up yesterday morning and learn of the confession and think there was reasonable doubt, I've always known and always believed in my heart that Mick was innocent, I still believe that today.

"I also believe that one of the most efficient ways of getting Mick out is by proving who did it and we now have that other person. A person who's confessed to it, a person who fits the evidence... 25 years is too long to be in prison for an innocent man."

Michael Stone is currently serving three life sentences. Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Legal experts have suggested the confession should be treated with "extreme caution".

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Fotheringham of Kent Police said: "Following two trials at which Stone was found guilty by a jury on both occasions, and an appeal to the High Court, Michael Stone remains convicted of the murders of Lin and Megan Russell, and the attempted murder of Josie Russell in 1996.

"Michael Stone made an application to apply for a Judicial Review in respect of his conviction in September 2012.

"The Honourable Mr Justice Blake ordered that permission for the application should be refused.