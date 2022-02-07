Gas explosion destroys front of Indian takeaway and damages cars in the street

The front of an Indian takeaway has been destroyed in a gas explosion in Grays, Essex.

Emergency services were called to the Bilash restaurant on Southend Road on Saturday afternoon.

The force of the explosion shattered its doors and windows.

Cars parked in the street were damaged in the blast.

No one is believed to have been injured. Fire crews were on the scene for four hours, and the road was closed.

Pictures from the scene shows debris, including broken glass strewn across the road.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday Essex Police said, "We are at the scene of a gas explosion in Grays.

"We were called to an address in Southend Road shortly before 2.25pm.

"No one is believed to have been injured and there is not thought to be any structural damage.

"The road is likely to remain shut for several hours."