A man who had a heart attack 600 miles from home got prompt treatment because his brother was transporting charity defibrillators in his van.

John Paul, from Wantage, suffered a heart attack in a remote part of Scotland and paramedics said it would take half an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

Luckily his brother Gerry, who was staying in the same house overnight, was in the process of delivering defibrillators for a charity in the Isle of Skye.

John, 61, said: “When I woke up in the morning, I felt a pain in my chest.

“The pain intensified and it was gone down my arm, my shoulder and my bicep, and I knew that, no, there's something just not quite right here.

“The nearest ambulance is about 20 minutes away on call, maybe 25 minutes.

“My brother realised, well, I've got nine boxes in the van, so he pulls out the van and opens up one of the boxes and pulls a defibrillator and straps it on."

The defibrillator monitored John's chest and told Gerry he did not need to administer a a shock, which gave them both reassurance.

An emotional Gerry told ITV News the whole experience had been quite surreal.

Play video

Gerry, who lives in Lerwick, Shetland, said: “I went to Portree and there were nine big boxes of defibrillators that they wanted me to pick up and take back up.

“I never thought I would have to open it up, let alone stick it on someone, let alone my own brother.

“I've been taking stuff back and forth to Shetland for four or five years and we have never travelled together.

“It was as if somebody was looking out for us.”

John was eventually taken to hospital and is now recovering at home after having five stents fitted in his heart.

He said: “I feel lucky. For him to have defibrillators in the back of the van and to be able to get one and stop it on me.

“It definitely gave me reassurance until the ambulance arrived.”

He added: “It was a shock. I keep myself pretty fit and I'm a non-smoker there was no rhyme or reason for it.”