Schoolchildren and driver rescued after bus crashes into ditch

Schoolchildren were left with minor injuries after their bus crashed into a ditch on Monday, with the vehicle left leaning at a precarious angle.

Passengers had to be evacuated after the double-decker service ended up stuck at roughly 45 degrees on the side of the road in Sidlesham, West Sussex.

The bus had been operating a school service when it left the road and police were called at about 8.20am.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and a number of children are understood to have suffered minor injuries, police said.

The reports of injuries were also confirmed by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Their spokesman said: "A small number of minor injuries were reported but no-one required further hospital treatment."

Stagecoach South, the operator of the service, has denied that anyone aboard the bus was injured.

The company said they are giving police their full support as the incident is investigated.

As of midday the bus remained stuck in the ditch with tow trucks trying to free it.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "All occupants of the bus, which includes a number of schoolchildren and the driver, have been safely evacuated.

"The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries and a number of children are understood to have suffered minor injuries.

"The road has been closed in both directions and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the incident."