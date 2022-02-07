A quad bike rider has been seriously injured after a crash in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

The quad bike crashed into a house on East St Helen Street at around 1.50pm on Sunday (06/02).

The man, in his twenties, sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

Thames Valley Police is asking for any potential witnesses to come forward.

A damaged pipe after the crash

Investigating officer PC Tim Cameron, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "I am appealing for witnesses to this incident whereby a quad bike rider has sustained serious injuries after this collision.

"I would ask that anyone who was in or near the area in which this collision took place, to get in touch with us if you saw anything or have any information.

"Also, I’d ask any motorists in the area that have dash-cams to please check in case anything significant was caught, as it could help our investigation.

"You can contact police by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43220055829, or by making a report online."