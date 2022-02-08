A driver who knocked a cyclist off his bike in Sussex, causing his death, has been sentenced.

Nathan Hill was cycling along London Road in Hailsham on the evening of 30 January 2020 when he was hit by a car which pulled out in front of him from Grovelands Road.

He then fell in front of an oncoming bus, which was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision. The 51-year-old, who had been riding home from the gym, died at the scene.

The driver, 51-year-old Jayne Field, of Cameron Close, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at a trial at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 3 February.

She was also disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to carry out 280 hours of community service over 18 months. She will have to take an extended re-test should she wish to drive again.

The driver, 51-year-old Jayne Field, of Cameron Close, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, Nathan's family said he was "loved by everyone who knew him, and there were a lot of people who did."

"I don't think he truly knew how well thought of and loved he was, an unassuming, kind, and gentle man who would help anyone. We still cannot believe that Nate is no longer with us. We talk to him, and we see him and hear him. To not do so would be too painful.

"The sudden loss of Nathan has impacted us all incredibly as a family. It has impacted on daily life, work and leisure, and grieving continues on a daily, hourly basis; it is sometimes as raw as it was on the first night.

"He was honest, loyal and kind, and we, his family and his friends, are so immensely sad that he is no longer here. He leaves a huge painful hole in our hearts. He was taken from us, his friends and family, the people he was yet to meet, far, far too soon."

In a statement, Nathan's family said he was "loved by everyone who knew him" Credit: ITV Meridian

Detective Sergeant Neil Cox, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident which has impacted all those involved. I would like to remind people of the new changes to the Highway Code. This highlights that those in charge of vehicles that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to others.

"Cyclists are among the most vulnerable road users and it is vital that everyone, not just drivers, fully understand the Highway Code and how their actions can impact others. As a driver, think about taking an extra look at junctions before pulling out and as cyclist, think about what you can to do be seen."