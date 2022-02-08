A professor of philosophy who was targeted by activists over her views on gender identity will collect an OBE at Windsor Castle later.

Professor Kathleen Stock faced death threats and accusations of transphobia and announced she would be leaving the University of Sussex in October last year after a “horrible time”.

Her decision came after an anonymous group, reportedly set up by students, launched a campaign to get her sacked amid accusations of transphobia.

Prof Stock will be recognised for services to higher education and is expected to pick up her gong from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Posters calling for Prof Stock to be fired were put up near the University of Sussex campus in October, and an image emerged of a campaigner holding a banner saying: “Stock Out”.

In an interview after resigning, Prof Stock described the impact of the targeted campaign as “some sort of surreal, terrible anxiety dream”.

She described how she ran back up to the train station, hyperventilating, and got the first train home when she saw the posters.

In January last year, hundreds of academics criticised the decision to make Prof Stock an OBE for services to higher education in the New Year Honours list.

In the open letter, the philosophers condemned academics who use their status to “further gender oppression” and said they denounced “transphobia in all its forms”.

Prof Stock has previously said she is “at odds” with some academics as she believes gender identity is not more important than facts about biological sex, “particularly when it comes to law and policy”.

