How three-legged dog Mr Pelucchi has raised thousands for emergency services

Penny Silvester has been to meet Mr Pelucchi and his owner Zoe Le Carpentier

A three-legged dog from Maidenhead has raised thousands of pounds for the emergency services, through his love of dressing up.

Mr Pelucchi has his own Twitter account, and an army of followers on Facebook and Instagram- and has now become something of a social media sensation.

He started posing for Berkshire Firefighters' calendar, dressing in a variety of creative costumes, ranging from a nurse, to a river rescue dog.

His ambition was to work with the blue light services, according to owner Zoe, and his career on the catwalk took off when he applied for a job with Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

But as with all applicants, crews first checked he was of a suitable age, before inviting him down to the station for an interview.

Armed with his CV, Mr Pelucchi was swiftly recruited, and took part in the annual calendar shoot - and raised thousands for charity in the process.

Mr Pelucchi dressed as a nurse, just one of the many outfits he posed in for the Berkshire Firefighters' calendar Credit: Sandie Powner Photography

Mr Pelucchi assists crews from the RNLI Credit: Sandie Powner Photography

11-year old terrier, Mr Pelucchi was born with a deformed front leg, which had to be amputated when he was six months old, and still a puppy.

But despite only having three legs, the terrier has taken on numerous challenges, ven managing to climb England's highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

He's also taken on a number of charity walks.

His owner Zoe Le Carpentier said, after his leg was amputated, he wore a T-shirt for about a month to protect the amputation site, so he's used to wearing clothes and enjoys the process of choosing his outfits.

She says he gets excited as soon as he sees the clothing and it's also highly rewarding with either sausages or a tennis ball, so its a positive experience.

Mr Pelucchi's owner said he loves dressing up and enjoys choosing his outfits

Mr Pelucchi has an entire wardrobe for fancy dress occasions and World Book Day events.

His outfits are created from baby grows, all made-to-measure, so Mr Pelucchi is comfortable.

Mr Pelucchi's calendar has raised thousands of pounds for the emergency services.

