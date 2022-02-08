Man with sleep disorder jailed for causing death of father in horror crash

A man who suffers from sleep apnoea has been jailed for causing a crash which killed a young father in Dorset, after it is believed he fell asleep at the wheel.

The court heard Stephen Sheppard, of Redhill Drive in Bournemouth, had not regularly been using an airway pressure machine to help him sleep in the weeks leading up to the crash.

Emergency services were called to the A352 Wareham Road, Wool at around 5.35pm on Sunday 5 July 2020.

Sheppard was driving a Hyundai Tucson, when it hit a caravan being towed by a Land Rover that was heading in the opposite direction. The Hyundai then hit a Ford Fiesta that had been travelling behind it - killing its passenger Warren Wright from London.

The 34-year-old primary school teacher was in the back seat of the car with his six month old daughter. His wife was driving them home after visiting her parents.

Warren Wright was travelling in the back of the car with his baby daughter when Stephen Sheppard hit them head on Credit: Dorset Police

Witnesses reported seeing Sheppard’s vehicle crossing the central white lines of the carriageway before hitting the caravan.

Expert reports indicated it was likely the 41-year-old defendant had fallen asleep at the wheel, which resulted in him failing to negotiate a bend and collide with the caravan before then colliding with the Fiesta.

Police Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: "Stephen Sheppard chose to drive when he was not using the CPAP machine that he was required to use to allow him to drive safely.

"As a result of his failure to use the machine in the weeks and days leading up to 5 July 2020, it is believed he fell asleep at the wheel with devastating consequences.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Warren Wright at this time and I would like to thank them for their support throughout the investigation and court process.”

Sheppard pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Sheppard was also disqualified from driving for five years, with the ban due to start when he is released from prison.

Paying tribute at the time of the crash, Warren's family said he had 'an infectious smile and sense of humour and could light up any room.'

They described him as a young man in his prime, with his life ahead of him - full of opportunity and with everything to live for.