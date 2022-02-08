Play video

ITV Meridian's Chloe Oliver has been to meet to the puppies making history as they take on important roles within the police force

Money which was seized during drugs warrants across Surrey and Sussex has gone into breeding five future drugs dogs.

The Springer Spaniels are the first of their kind to be bred by Surrey and Sussex Police.

They were born in late November and were funded by some of the money from the Section 27 Drugs Fund.

The fund, which sits within both Forces is a collection of money gathered during drugs warrants or seizures which is then distributed with the purpose of tackling drug related crime.

The Springer Spaniel puppies training to support police officers on the frontline

It's the first time in 70 years the breed has been used by the force, their tenacity making them perfect candidates.

Over the next year Wren, Whiskey, Winnie, Wilbur and Wizard will visit the dog training school in Surrey monthly.

As they get older, their training will be increased to prepare them for their role on the frontline. With the incentive of their much loved tennis ball, trainers hope that these canines will eventually help combat crime and make our streets a safer place.

The litter have now gone out to live with their dog minders who will bring them for regular training sessions to prepare them for their role as operational drugs dogs.

Since opening 70 years ago, Surrey and Sussex Dog Training Unit has become world renowned, training dogs and their handlers from countries including Hong Kong and Bahrain.

The dog training unit based in the Surrey countryside is world renowned for its work training all kinds of dogs and handlers, not just here in the south but, across the world.

Geoff Wiltshire, Head of the Dog School at Surrey and Sussex Police talks about why this latest litter of puppies are so special

Geoff Wiltshire, Manager of the Dog Training Unit said “We are extremely proud to have bred our first litter of Springer Spaniel puppies who will one day be working with our officers to take drugs off the streets in Surrey and Sussex.

“Whilst appreciating that they are extremely cute, these are operational dogs who provide key support to both Forces throughout the year so are an important investment.

“Police Dogs are so valuable, and we’ve had some fantastic results when using dogs during operational activity. Not only can they smell out drugs during warrants and proactive stops but we use dogs for finding cash, explosives and vulnerable people.”