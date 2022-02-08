Staff and patients at Salisbury District Hospital are being given mouthwash following research which shows it could reduce severe covid infection

It's part of a pioneering initiative inspired by the research work of Salisbury Consultant Radiologist Dr Graham Lloyd-Jones, who has proposed that simple oral hygiene measures could reduce severe COVID-19 infection.

Dr Lloyd-Jones explained: "The lung disease of COVID-19 is in the blood vessels, not in the airways. The virus enters the nose and replicates in the mouth. A single teaspoon of saliva contains 500 million copies of the virus.

The virus could easily leak from your saliva into the blood vessels of the mouth, especially if you have gum disease or bleeding gums.

The virus would then be passed directly to the lungs via the bloodstream exactly to the areas where it does the most damage. There are everyday oral hygiene steps which might reduce the virus in the mouth and saliva, and lower the risk of it spreading to the lungs."

4100 bottles of mouthwash are being distributed to Salisbury Hospital staff

Dr Lloyd- Jones first published his theory describing the potential for the passage of SARS-CoV-2 from the mouth to the lungs via the blood vessels in February 2021. Since then, he has been working with academics, clinicians and gum disease experts to prove his theory.

Research from Cardiff University, has also shown that some mouthwash products contain ingredients which completely eradicate SARS-CoV-2 in the test tube in 30 seconds. These ingredients include cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) and ethyl lauroyl arginate (ELA/LAE).

The mouthwashes being provided to Salisbury Hospital's staff and patients with COVID-19 contain these ingredients. The Cardiff research shows that products which contain chlorhexidine or ethanol alone do not eradicate the virus.

An animation describing the hypothetical route of viral transmission from the mouth to the lungs

The project has gained the enthusiastic attention of those at the very top of dentistry, public health, infection control and medical research in the UK. Sara Hurley, Chief Dental Officer for England said:

"Good oral health is a key element of compassionate care. Every patient care pathway, in every hospital, should include routine daily mouth care. I welcome the Salisbury Hospital initiative, their recognition that mouth care matters and the wider dividends for health."

Stacey Hunter, CEO of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are aiming for excellence in oral healthcare and whilst studies are ongoing, we are forging ahead with this pioneering initiative. The measures we are putting in place are based on existing evidence that shows paying attention to oral healthcare for inpatients is beneficial, shortening hospital stay and even reducing death rate."

Salisbury Hospital will share its ideas and practices with medical and dental colleagues from across the country at the inaugural Salisbury Hospital Oro-Systemic Health Symposium to be held on Thursday 3rd March 1 - 4:30 pm.