Gatwick Airport is holding a major recruitment drive in Crawley to fill 2600 jobs.

More than 40 employers at the airport are taking part in the job fair. Roles include retail, hospitality, ground handling, and cabin crew.

Gatwick is the largest employer in Crawley in Sussex, and the town has been hit hard by the pandemic and a loss of local aviation jobs.

It left many people within the industry feeling "worthless, anxious and depressed".

Head of Retail Operations at Gatwick, Nick Williams, said the airport has a "real responsibility" to give back to the local area and provide jobs.

Head of Retail Operations at Gatwick, Nick Williams, talks about the airport's responsibility to the local area

A survey by ITV News Meridian and 'Not Just Crew' in 2021 found that nine out of ten crew have struggled financially, after hearing from over 500 people.

Eight out of ten crew also said that their mental health has been impacted by the pandemic's impact on the aviation sector.

One woman attending the fair said it is giving her the chance to see whether she likes working in a field, and see her "potential and skills" somewhere else.

Meanwhile, one man said he hopes to support his family to "make sure we're not going to be hit by another pandemic, so we're going to lose the job, business and so many things. So that's why I'm looking for a new permanent salary".

WATCH: A woman attending the job fair opens up about the struggle to find work

The free job fair is open to the public and it is taking place at Crawley Spectrum House Job centre over two days.

It is being run by the Department for Work and Pensions on February 8 and 9.

Employers are offering roles in areas such as cargo and engineering, some of which are available for interviews on the day.

Gatwick has been part of the borough of Crawley since 1974, and is the second busiest airport in the UK.

Adam Milliken from ISS is offering 63 jobs for porters and cleaning staff at Gatwick Airport

Callum Leaver, from airport recruitment company One Resourcing Ltd, said that after the "chops and changes" of last year, "we've all got the same goal now".

"We're all looking for the end goal and getting everybody back where they want to go, not only just working, but travelling as well."