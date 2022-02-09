Thousands of Covid vaccines delivered to homeless community in Brighton

Play video

Thousands of people living on the streets in Brighton and Hove have been given a Covid vaccine.

A year ago, a dedicated team in Brighton and Hove set out to ensure people who were sleeping rough, or living in temporary or emergency accommodation could have access to a jab.

Now it's been revealed more than 2,000 vulnerable people in the city have been given a vaccination.

Arch Healthcare, a GP surgery specialising in supporting people who are experiencing homelessness has been leading on delivering the jabs.

Hannah Bishop, Advanced Nurse Practitioner at Arch Healthcare said, "Experiencing homelessness is really stressful for people.

"There are so many things they are trying to achieve and prioritising health can sometimes be lower down that list of things that need to be done.

"We wanted people to be able to have the vaccine in a place they know and trust."

Crystal Stutter was living on the streets at the start of the pandemic and is now in emergency accommodation.

She said she's grateful for the opportunity to have her vaccine.

"I can't fault them, they do amazing work for the homeless and they've done so much for me in the past."

Eastbourne District Scouts have donated the use of their ambulance for the outreach work.

In the last year, the team has delivered 2,000 vaccines through the Arch GP surgery or through mobile vaccination clinics.

The ambulance, which is being provided by the Eastbourne Scouts First Aid team, is taking the vaccines to various hostels and temporary accommodation across the city.

They hope to ensure the best care is accessed by those who need it most.

