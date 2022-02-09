Play video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee spoke to midwife Rachel Buisson-Lex after CCTV from a doorbell camera emerged

A midwife from Bournemouth is pleading for the return of her vital medical equipment after it was stolen from her car.

Rachel Buisson-Lex is an independent midwife, who also works for the NHS.

The kit that was taken belongs to her, and she says replacing it would cost nearly £1,000.

Rachel said: "It's specialised equipment for checking mothers and babies and yes it might be expensive for me to replace it, it's not going to be useful to anyone else and no-one would pay very much second hand either."

Now, CCTV footage from a doorbell camera has emerged from Rachel's neighbour.

It shows someone trying car doors in the area at around 6am on Tuesday, February 8.

Rachel has been forced to borrow kit after her equipment was stolen. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The items stolen include a handheld Ultrasound device, a Neonatal Stethoscope and an Ophthalmascope.

They were all in a blue canvas bag.

She's told ITV Meridian she just wants her kit returned, and is happy for the culprit to "just drop it on the doorstep".

Rachel says she has reported the incident through the online system with Dorset Police.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call 101.