Watch Kit Bradshaw's interview with Amanda Miah

The daughter of a woman whose dead body was abused by David Fuller in Tunbridge Wells Hospital has told ITV Meridian she's happy that her name is on a Judicial Review application, as she wants to help all the families involved get justice.

Amanda Miah's mother Sonia died in 2018. Police found evidence she was abused by David Fuller at the mortuary in Pembury, along with more than 100 other victims at two sites.

Speaking exclusively to ITV Meridian in December, when Fuller was sentenced for his crimes, Amanda described being sickened at the thought of what the necrophiliac had done to her mother.

Today three law firms have officially begun joint Judicial Review proceedings, calling for a full judge-led inquiry, with sessions held in public and the power to call witnesses.

Amanda Miah's name is on the proceedings and says they feel taking legal action is the only way to see justice is done for the families involved.

In a message directed at Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Amanda said, "I want him to start listening to the families who are involved in this.

"Make this inquiry statutory, and judge-led so it can be done fairly.

She added, "I'm scared to go to the hospital now. I'm scared to take my children to hospital.

"It's somewhere you should be safe and protected. "They let my mum down, and they let all the other families down.

Sonia Miah's body was taken to the mortuary at Tunbridge Wells hospital in Pembury

Speaking about the impact David Fuller's crimes had on her family, Amanda said, "It was devastating. Traumatising.

"It took away the whole grieving process.

"This never goes away. It will always live with us. "We want to be listened to and we want evidence to be put forward and witnesses called.

"We need to make sure this is done fairly for all of the families involved."