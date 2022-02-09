Female cyclist killed after being hit by lorry during Oxford morning rush hour

A female cyclist has been killed after she was hit by a lorry between Kidlington and Oxford during the morning rush hour.

It happened at the junction of the A4165 and Oxford Parkway train station at 8am on Tuesday 8 February.

The cyclist, a woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries following the collision with a large goods vehicle.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance rushed to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

The A4165 remained closed for several hours for investigation and recovery work, but has since re-opened. Thames Valley Police say no arrests have been made.

Paramedics rushed to the scene outside Oxford Parkway Station on Tuesday 8 February

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Dan Collett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision occurred in the middle of the morning rush hour, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would particularly urge people who have dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.

“Very sadly, a woman died of her injuries at the scene.

“The woman’s next of kin have been made aware and are being offered support by specially trained officers at this very difficult time.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with the woman’s family and friends.”

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage should make a report online or call 101, quoting reference number 43220058506.