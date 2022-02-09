The latest rail passenger survey has placed c2c among the best rail operators for overall satisfaction and punctuality - while Southern was ranked among the worst.

Passengers asked about factors including punctuality and timing ranked West Midlands railway at the bottom of the list, followed by Southern.

Southern said work is ongoing to improve train service performance, reduce delays and increase transparency with "to the minute" punctuality.

Chris Fowler, Customer Services Director for Southern, said: We are relentlessly focused on giving our customers the best service we can despite the challenges of the pandemic, keeping key workers and commuters on the move.

“This research shows passengers care most about reliability and punctuality which is why we’ve been running a reduced weekday service that people can rely on instead of cancelling trains at the last minute.

“It’s also why we’re supporting Network Rail during their nine-day closure of the Brighton Mainline, which will make our services more reliable.

“The good news is that after the engineering work, from 28 February, we’ll be back serving Victoria with direct trains from Brighton and other places.”

Thameslink was named among the best for crowding levels, while c2c and Merseyrail were named the most punctual.

The results came from a Transport Focus survey which asked for the views of 5,086 passengers across the UK over 12 weeks.

Overall, eight in ten people nationally were satisfied with their rail journey but the independent watchdog says operators must focus on punctuality and reliability.

83% of passengers satisfied with the punctuality and reliability of their service nationally

72% of passengers were satisfied with the level of crowding

72% of passengers were satisfied with the frequency of services

63% of passengers were satisfaction with value for money

60% of passengers were satisfied with information on how busy the train would be

Great Western Railway ranked in the middle of the table for punctuality and crowding levels and while 81% of its passengers were satisfied.

The survey asked passengers to rate how satisfied they were with their overall journey, how punctual their service was, the value for money of their ticket and a number of Covid-related safety measures.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: "Passengers tell us that their top priority is rail services they can rely on.

"Our latest survey results show a punctual, reliable service will be key to attracting people back to the railway as restrictions ease.

"Frequent services with enough space on board to meet passenger demand and fares that are good value for money will help ensure rail is an attractive option."

Survey results for overall journey satisfaction and punctuality Credit: Transport Focus

Rail operator c2c topped the list with the most satisfied passengers (95 %).

For punctuality and reliability of the service passengers were most satisfied with Merseyrail (94%), c2c (91 %), and Chiltern Railways (89%)

Passenger satisfaction with the level of crowding was highest on c2c (82%), Merseyrail (81%), and Thameslink (80%).Top rail operators for passenger satisfaction ranked

These rail operators had the highest ranking for overall passenger satisfaction and punctuality for the past 12 weeks, with three equal.

c2c 95%London Northwestern Railway 94%Merseyrail 91%East Midlands Railway 91%Great Northern 91%

Bottom rail operators for passenger satisfaction ranked

These rail operators had the lowest ranking for overall passenger satisfaction and punctuality for the past 12 weeks.

West Midlands Railway 78% Southern 80%CrossCountry 83%Transport for Wales 84% TFL Rail 84%