WATCH: Brian May made an appearance at the Kings Theatre in Southsea. Credit: Jack Edwards

Rock legend Brian May stunned fans when he made a surprise appearance at a show in Portsmouth last night. (Tuesday 8 February)

The Queen guitarist made a cameo at the King's Theatre in Southsea, during the 'We Will Rock You' musical, stealing the show.

Unsuspecting theatre-goers erupted with applause as he graced the stage at the end of the musical.

The lucky audience was treated to a once in a lifetime experience as the star played a live guitar solo during Bohemian Rhapsody.

The jukebox musical is based on Queen's hits, which includes over 24 of the band's classics.

Jack Edwards, Artistic Director at the Kings Theatre called the guest appearance a "huge opportunity" for the theatre.

He said, "It was all a bit of a surprise really... We didn't know what to expect. The audience didn't have a clue."

"All of a sudden, Bohemian Rhapsody is going on for the finale and there he is. He appears. And it was the most magical moment.

"You've never seen anything like it. Portsmouth just went crazy."

Artistic Director at the Kings Theatre, Jack Edwards on the "spine-tingling" moment Brian May appeared on stage

Theatre-goers say they were thrilled to see Brian May.

Queen fan Jason Peters had travelled from Brighton to see the musical, which is on its second show in a seven-month run.The 31-year-old said: "I am honestly speechless. I can’t believe that just happened".His partner Lucy Capon, 34, said: "This was his Christmas present and what an amazing Christmas present this has turned out to be".Portsmouth resident Linda Wright, 76, saw 'We Will Rock You' in London 20 years ago but said this had "topped" that experience.

"I was not expecting to see Brian May here. But as soon as he came out we all knew who he was. It was such a surprise."

Patrick Vautir, 47, from Portchester said he has seen the show three times but "this was the best".

"It was absolutely amazing to see him come out on to the stage."

The Kings Theatre is the first of 27 venues to host the smash-hit show on its 2022 tour.

Chief executive officer of the theatre, Paul Wolf was in disbelief. He said: "I can’t believe what just happened - I cried!" "It’s such a privilege for us to have Brian here and to have We Will Rock You kicking off its tour here."The show will run at the Kings Theatre until February 12.