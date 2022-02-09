Credit: Teenager armed with knuckle duster and firework for Brighton game banned from football matches

A teenage boy armed with a knuckle duster and a firework ahead of a Brighton and Hove Albion game has been banned from attending football matches.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was arrested by officers ahead of the fixture between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex on January 14.

Officers approached a group of football supporters in Queens Road, Brighton at 5.30pm. When they attempted to search the boy, he tried to run away, but was arrested, and then charged.

He was found in possession of a knuckle duster, a lock-knife, a flare as well as a fake driving licence and citizen card.

The boy appeared before Worthing Youth Court on February 3, where he admitted four charges which were; possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, possession of an adult firework, and possession of articles for use in a fraud.

He was sentenced to a Youth Referral Order, with £40 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

The weapons, firework, and identity documents were seized and forfeited under a Deprivation Order.

He was also given a Football Banning Order for three years.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: “This boy was swiftly arrested by officers before he could cause any harm.

“The football banning order severely restricts his ability to attend football matches both here in the UK and abroad.

“This conviction demonstrates that we will not tolerate public disorder at our football matches and sends a clear message that football supporters and the public do not wish to see violence connected with the game.”

The football banning order forbids the boy attending any regulated football match in the UK or abroad under the Football Spectators Act.

Under the order, the boy can't enter the town, city or parish boundary where any England senior men’s team game is played in the UK for a period of eight hours before kick-off and eight hours after the end of the match.

He must also notify the Football Banning Orders Authority of any change in his name or address.