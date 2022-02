Britian's own 'Tinder Swindler' Richard Dexter has been sent behind bars for conning a woman he met on the dating app out of £141,500.

"Charming" fraudster Richard Dexter has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for fleeing a businesswoman to fund his "high living" lifestyle has been jailed.

Dexter, of Highland Terrace, in Southsea, Portsmouth, claimed to enjoy a life of "private jets and expensive cars" to convince Amrita Sebastian to invest in a biopharmaceutical technology deal.

The 38-year-old father-of-two also claimed to have bought a hot air balloon "just because he could" in order to impress her, Portsmouth Crown Court was told.

The case bears similarities to the so-called 'Tinder Swindler' whose exploit feature in a popular new Netflix documentary, cataloguing how he claimed to live a life of luxury in order to catfish a series of women.

Robert Bryan, prosecuting, told the court the defendant first made contact with Ms Sebastian in 2015 on Tinder. "He said he was involved in Hollywood studios and he alluded to immense wealth, private jets and expensive cars."

Romance scammers pocket almost £3million targeting vulnerable online daters

BMW steering wheel stolen from Kent mother's car in less than sixty seconds

Mr Bryan said Dexter sent Ms Sebastian, an Indian national living in Dubai, a message saying: "I am 32, most of my friends did college and uni, all of them have debts and worries and all earn £40,000 to £60,000.

"I bought a hot air balloon yesterday just because I could."

The prosecutor said that in October 2015, Dexter persuaded Ms Sebastian to invest in a patent catalogue including a "bioreactor paddle" patent which he falsely claimed to have arranged to sell to medical firm 3M . Dexter claimed the deal was worth £3.6 million and that she could benefit from 50% of this, the court heard.

Mr Bryan described how Dexter continued to ask Ms Sebastian for further sums of money to cover administration and legal fees - including when she was "extremely ill" in hospital - until she had invested a total of £141,500.

But the prosecutor, reading from a police statement, said Ms Sebastian alerted officers in April 2017 after the defendant failed to pay her back any money, and she told officers: "As Dexter had so much of my money, I felt trapped."

Dexter is said to have spent the money on living expenses and to pay off debts to friends and family as well as for a payment to a classic car company.

John Lucas, defending, described Dexter as a "bright man, a charming man" and added: "He is sorry for what he has done. He is a well-educated young man who has made a big error of judgment."

Dexter, wearing a grey suit and a pink tie, told the court: "I am very, very sorry to the point I think about it every day, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep. I can't justify myself or what I did."

He added that he had £200,000 in three cryptocurrencies to pay back his victim and a proceeds of crime act hearing was set by the court to be held on April 7.

Sentencing Dexter, Judge Timothy Mousley QC said: "There is little sign of any remorse and certainly, in my judgment, no sign of genuine remorse. You never spared a thought for her, you knew about her state of health but continued to take her money from her.

"Dishonesty is a feature of your character, it's profound and you are someone who shows no hesitation in resorting to lies with an ease that is almost breathtaking."