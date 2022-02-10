Heathrow Airport strike called off ahead of half term getaway

A planned strike by ground handlers at Heathrow Airport has been called off after a pay dispute was resolved.

Members of Unite employed by Menzies Aviation were due to walk out for three days from Friday (February 11).

The union said the 400 workers involved in the row have received a “substantial” pay offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent result for our members at Menzies Aviation who have overturned two years of pay freezes to secure significant increases.

According to Unite, the deal made with Menzies included a 7% pay increase backdated to January 1 this year for ground handling staff.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: “When Unite announced strike action we made clear that we believed that if Menzies made a suitable offer this dispute could be resolved and strike action averted. That has proved to be the case.

“Unite is determined to use this pay deal as the basis for future pay talks so that our members continue to see their earnings return to the levels they received prior to the pandemic.”

A spokesperson for Menzies Aviation said: “We are pleased to have reached agreement with Unite, which removes the threat of strike action at London Heathrow.”