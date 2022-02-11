9-year-old girl becomes three-time national weightlifting champion

Play video

Watch the full report by ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

A nine-year-old girl from Basingstoke has become the talk of the weightlifting world after becoming a three-time national champion.

Ivey Miller, who is 4ft 6 ins tall and weighs four and a half stone, only took up the sport 16 months ago.

The schoolgirl started lifting weights after watching her mum and step-dad work out at home during lockdown in 2020.

After realising her daughter's potential and carrying out some research on the safety of children's weightlifting, Ivey's mum found her a coach who she now trains with three times a week.

Ivey Miller took up weightlifting in September 2020 Credit: ITV News Meridian

In February last year, Ivey won the remotely-held English Championships in the under 10s category from her living room.

She then went on to win the virtual British Championships in July, competing remotely from Ministry Gym in Basingstoke, where she trains.

Then, last November, she won the live British Championships in North Yorkshire, in front of official British Weightlifting judges.

Ivey's current PBs are 21kg for the 'snatch' lift and 26kg for the 'clean and jerk' which is equivalent to the weight of a two-seater sofa.

Ivey Miller describes weightlifting as one of the best feelings in the world

Play video

On her ambitions for the future, Ivey says she would like to one day compete at the Olympics and win a gold medal for Great Britain.

Women's World Weightlifting Champion Sarah Davies follows Ivey on Instagram and sends messages of encouragement and support.

Ivey's mum, Cheryl Miller, said: "From the time she came out to imitate what we were doing on the driveway to where she is now, the hard work she's put in and what she's achieved in the last 18 months, it's just incredible really.

"I'm very proud of what she's achieved. She's got a lot of determination and puts in a lot of hard work and hours."

Ivey's mum, Cheryl Miller is "incredibly proud'' of her daughter

Play video

Describing her as one of the coolest kids he knows, Ivey's coach Luke Patterson said: "I remember when Cheryl reached out to me and said I've got a little girl who's interested in weightlifting, what do you think? I said let's give it a go!

"I met Ivey and immediately I could tell she was going to go far with this.

"She's not doing this as a fad, she's doing it because she wants to work hard. She always listens and she always tries her best."

Ivey's next competition is the Hampshire County Championships in April.

> Meet the teenager hoping to be the next big thing in the world of Strongmen

> Sussex teenager, 13, builds replica German football stadiums out of Lego