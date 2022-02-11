As Reading Football Club prepares to mark its 150th anniversary, Sarah Gomme looks back on some special moments for the club from recent years - including promotion to the Premier League, and the magic of the FA Cup.

A brief spell in the top flight

During my time as a sports reporter here at ITV Meridian, I've been lucky enough to witness some very special moments in Reading's history.

Former manager Brian McDermott following a press conference at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Credit: PA

During Brian McDermott's reign in charge the Royals came close to promotion from the Championship. Beating Cardiff in the play off semi final - during the 2011 season.

The Royals then suffered heartbreak in the final, losing to Swansea City.

Reading FC fans celebrate on top of a bus Credit: ITV Meridian

The club, and McDermott, though, did eventually compete in the top flight. Winning automatic promotion to compete in the 2012 / 13 Premier League season.

It was an absolute privilege to join the open-topped bus tour. The occasion testament to what this football club means to the town.

Play video

Sarah Gomme reports in 2012.

It was, though, to be a short-lived spell at the top.

Nigel Adkins took over as manager in March 2013, but he couldn't save his new side from relegation.

Nigel Adkins, former Reading manager Credit: PA

Throughout more recent years, the FA Cup has provided much cause for celebration.

Losing out to Manchester City in the 2011 Quarter Finals. Whilst in 2015, Reading came close to knocking holders Arsenal out in the semi finals. Another privilege - to be at that game, I was certainly a Royals fan for the day.

For a large part of that match we really believed a massive giant killing could be on the cards.

To the present day - and it is the Championship where the club are desperate to remain. Teetering dangerously close to the bottom three they need to pull off a great escape in this, their anniversary year.