Arch sculpture will front new pool complex after winning artist is announced

People in Wokingham are being invited to submit meaningful words to be carved into a new sculpture in the town centre.

The Arc will be positioned in front of the new Carnival Hub, a development incorporating a new swimming pool and library, which is under construction.

It is being created by Hertfordshire artist Nicola Anthony, who was chosen to produce the £200,000 artwork after a hotly contested selection process.

Nicola is well known for sculptures that use meaningful cut-out words and phrases in metal structures.

Following the announcement this week, Nicola said: “I’m thrilled that I’ve been selected to create this major new landmark work of art for Wokingham.

“I can’t wait to embrace the local community and secure their input into helping me shape my initial ideas into something that is both relevant and meaningful to all those who live in the borough.’

The Arc, which will include braille words, is made up of a number of arches creating a pathway in and out of the new building.

Charity Arts4Wokingham, which chose Nicola as the winning artist, needs to raise £200,000 to pay for the project.

