Rachel Buisson-Lex thanks ITV Meridian viewers who offered to replace her stolen equipment

A midwife from Bournemouth who made an emotional plea for her medical equipment to be returned, after it was stolen from her car, says she's eternally grateful after a number of ITV Meridian viewers came forward, offering to pay to replace it.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News earlier this week, independent midwife Rachel Buisson-Lex, who also works for the NHS, said she was devastated after thieves broke into her car which was parked in Stourvale Road near Pokesdown station.

They took her kit worth £1,000.

Rachel was forced to borrow equipment to enable her to continue her home visits.

Doorbell camera footage emerged from Rachel's neighbour in Pokesdown, appearing to show someone trying car door handles in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (8 February)

Rachel discovered that medical equipment including a handheld Ultrasound device, a Neonatal Stethoscope and an Ophthalmascope that were in a blue canvas bag, had been taken.

One ITV Meridian viewer got in touch immediately after seeing Richard Slee's report and offered to pay to replace everything.

Rachel said, "When I made that clip, I thought that somebody might see it and return my bag.

"I did not expect to have numerous people come forward and offer to pay to replace my whole kit."

"Thank you so much."

Rachel said two other people also offered to help, for which Rachel says she's extremely grateful.

Her replacement kit has been ordered, which Rachel says will enable her to work independently again.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call 101.