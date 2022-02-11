A mother cat who adopted and cared for a sick kitten is now looking for her own forever home.

RSPCA officers in Brighton rescued six-month-old Michelle, along with her four kittens - Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Cylde.

They were picked up by the charity whilst at a home with several other cats.

A staff member at the RSPCA Mount Noddy centre in Chichester fostered Michelle and her babies so they could recover temporarily.

But whilst they were there, another RSPCA centre on the Isle of Wight sent over an appeal looking for a mother cat who could care for kitten, Athena, as her own mother was too unwell to look after her.

Michelle allowed Athena to join her current brood of kittens, nursing her.

Athena (pictured on the left) was able to join the other kittens and be cared for by Michelle Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Mount Noddy manager Susan Botherway said: “Michelle did a wonderful job caring for her kittens and Athena.

“They all thrived and were able to find a new home but now we’d also like to find one for Michelle as she has been through so much in her short life.”

The kittens, who are around four weeks old, have been adopted but the charity say they are keen to find Michelle a new home in the Chichester area.

The charity say Michelle is a friendly and confident cat, who loves attention, and will need a family looking for a lap cat with lots of energy.

If you think you can offer her a home please contact Mount Noddy for further information.