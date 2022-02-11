Play video

A disabled driver from Oxford was "shocked" to find a note on her van from neighbours telling her to stop parking outside her own home.

Hollie Ravenhill, 22, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and had parked in a residents permit bay on Staverton Road, near Summertown.

The trainee teaching assistant has lived on the same road for the last three years and has a blue badge for her specially modified vehicle.

The letter stuck to her van called her accessible vehicle "commercial" and said they reported Hollie to the council, accusing her of "illegal" parking.

The letter threatened to "take action" against Hollie. Credit: Hollie Ravenhill

It was signed by "The residents of Staverton Road," but Hollie says she has no idea who wrote the letter, or what prompted it.

"I was shocked. I was completely shocked. I mean, I've lived on Staverton Road for three years now and I haven't had any issues, no issues at all with any of my neighbours up until the other week."

"They'd obviously picked out my van and been watching me for a while. So I don't know whether it was directed directly at me or whether it was an honest mistake."

After posting her story on Facebook, Hollie said she received over 100 comments, which made her feel "supported."

"It's made me feel like the world isn't against me."

Hollie told ITV News Meridian she is owed an apology.

Hollie added that she feels hurt but wants to help educate people about disability rights, and called her modified van a "lifeline."

"Nationally ,Blue Badge holders can park on single or double yellow lines for up to 3 hours. Additionally, in Oxfordshire they can use time-restricted bays or residents' parking zones like this one for an unlimited amount of time."

While Blue Badge rules vary across the country, Hollie hopes her story will help people to understand why Blue badges are so important.

She has gained nearly 15,000 followers on her TikTok account @noheelsjustwheels, where she raises awareness of her disability.