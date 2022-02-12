Work to open the newly upgraded part M27 smart motorway is set to begin.

National Highways said that the 15-mile stretch from junction 4 to junction 11 should have four lanes open by Friday 18 February.

Work to remove temporary cones and barriers will start overnight on Saturday (12 February).

But a 60mph limit will remain in place for some time while testing on smart motorway equipment takes place.

There are around 375 miles of smart motorway in England, including 235 miles without a hard shoulder. Credit: PA

Smart motorways have been the subject of considerable controversy because of concerns about safety.

The all lane running does not have a hard shoulder, instead using radar and CCTV systems to detect vehicles stopped in the lane and shut those lanes for other road users.

But concerns have been raised that the technology isn't effective enough, and the lack of a hard shoulder puts lives at risk.

Last month the government agreed to pause the roll out of smart motorways, meaning no new projects will be started until more safety data is gathered - but this didn't include works that are already underway, like the M27, which will still be completed to transport reduce disruption.

National Highways said once the traffic barriers are removed, a trial period would then be carried out to test the stopped vehicle detection technology.

Smart motorways programme director David Bray said: "While it may appear fully open, this stretch of motorway will continue to have a lower 60mph speed limit in place – which allows us to complete and test the technology, including the stopped vehicle detection system, before it goes live and the scheme is opened.

"In the meantime, drivers using the M27 can be reassured that the motorway already has multiple safety features in place while this testing is carried out.

CCTV cameras, recovery vehicles and traffic patrols will all be in place throughout the testing phase, National Highways said.