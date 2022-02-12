An investigation has been launched following the attempted kidnapping of a woman in Eastleigh.

The victim was attacked on Selwyn Gardens just after 4am on Friday morning (11 February).

It's alleged she was grabbed by a man who accused her of stealing his phone, before ordering her to get into his car.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, but are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

Hampshire Police are trying to trace the man thought to be at the centre of the incident.

The victim was cycling past Selwyn Gardens at around 4am on Friday, when she spotted a couple arguing in a doorway, the force said.

A man then followed the woman on the bicycle in his car for a short distance, before jumping out and grabbing her.

He accused her of stealing his mobile phone and demanded that she get into the car so he could search her, before he then fled down Royston Avenue towards Broadlands Avenue.

Detectives have described the man as white, aged between 50 and 60, approximately 5ft 4ins tall with fair hair and a cut off fringe.

He was seen wearing a dark duffle coat and glasses, police said.

Officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries in the area, but are now widening the appeal asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44220058188.