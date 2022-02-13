A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed outside a pub in Reading.

Officers were called to the Victoria pub in Norcot Road at 5pm on Saturday (12/2), following reports a man in his thirties had been stabbed outside the pub.

He was taken to hospital where he remains with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim had been drinking at the Victoria earlier in the day and an argument occurred with another man.

Then, at approximately 4.55pm, the victim was standing outside the premises when two men arrived at the pub and began fighting with him.

He was stabbed and the offenders made off on foot towards Armour Road.

A 37-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Rich Jarvis, of Reading CID, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of the Victoria Public House at around the time of the incident who witnessed what happened to get in touch with police.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage, I would urge you to check this and contact the police if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“We have made one arrest in connection with this incident, and we believe that the victim and offenders are known to each other, and so there is no wider threat to the local community.

“However, there is a scene-watch in place and you will see an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues, and so if you have any information or concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to any of our officers."