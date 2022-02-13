Fire at block of flats in Reading started deliberately, say police

Police say a fire at a block of flats in Reading overnight was started deliberately.

One resident needed treatment after breathing in smoke, and a number of people were evacuated in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called at around 3.28am to reports of a fire at Royal Court on Kings Road. It was extinguished, but there has been significant damage to property.

Inside the fire-damaged property Credit: @skippy_1966

A fire investigation is currently taken place to establish the cause of the blaze, but police say they are treating it as arson.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Rich Jarvis, of Reading CID, said: “This was a significant incident, which thankfully has not resulted in anybody being injured.

“However, there were people inside the property, this could have had a far worse outcome had it not been for their swift actions to get out of the building.

“At this early stage of the investigation, we are still waiting to ascertain the cause of the fire, however I am appealing to anybody who witnessed any suspicious activity in the early hours of yesterday morning in the vicinity of Kings Road to please get in touch with police.