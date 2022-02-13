Police hunt attacker after man punched in the face in nightclub toilets

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact police

Officers investigating an assault at a nightclub in Basingstoke have released CCTV images of a man they’d like to speak to.

The victim was assaulted in the toilets of PLUSH nightclub between 2am and 3am on Sunday 9 January.

He was punched several times in the face by an unknown person and sustained minor facial injuries.

Hampshire Police believe this man could provide vital information and are asking the public to help identify him.