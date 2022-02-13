Residents evacuated from burning flats in Reading

Residents had to be rescued following a fire at a block of flats in Reading.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday (13 February) morning in Royal Court on Kings Road.

The building was evacuated and one person has been treated for smoke inhalation. No one is thought to be missing.

Credit: @Skippy_1966

Credit: @Skippy_1966

Thames Valley Police said an investigation was underway to work out what caused the fire.

Thames Valley Police said emergency services were called to the scene at around 3:30 in the morning.

Photographs from the scene show a large fire crew presence.

Diversions are in place around Kings Road.

Reading Buses said some of its services are being disrupted by the closure and passengers should check before travelling.